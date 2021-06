PETALING JAYA: Penalise them and then play their game ... that is what the government should do to counter anti-vaxxers, according to some opinion makers.

Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said action should be taken under the law against anyone who discourages people from taking the Covid-19 vaccination by spreading untruths over social media.

At the same time, he said the government should also use experts to counter their anti-vaccination campaign on the same medium.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said recently that anti-vaccination groups and

anti-vaxxers could risk action under the Sedition Act 1848 if they are found to be inciting people against the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ramon said Takiyuddin’s statement was the reflection of a right-minded decision.

“These fear mongers have caused undue alarm, restlessness and disunity among the people,” he told theSun.

He also stressed that for the plan to work in favour of the government and the people, any proposal should go beyond just “all bark and no bite”.

“Take action against those spreading false and fake news, regardless of who they are,” he said.

At the same time, he said the government should also counter the “infodemic” by using experts to air their views widely in all channels, including social media.

“I fear people do not hear enough from the experts so they are easily swayed by viral messages and posts on the internet,” Ramon said.

He also advised everyone who has received such information to verify its authenticity before sharing it.

“Granted, everyone has a right to air his views, but spreading fear and misinformation is an abuse of that freedom and should not be tolerated,” he said.

While Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye agrees that a counter media offensive is a good move, he believes that punishment for anti-vaxxers should only be a last resort.

Lee told theSun it is his view that most of the viral videos running down vaccines have come from foreigners, mostly Caucasians, who claim to be experts.

“They paint a picture that is almost believable for a person who does not do his own research,” he added.

On the bright side, Lee noted that from his observation, it would be safe to say that vaccine hesitancy has eased.

“I see netizens sharing their first-hand experiences and symptoms on social media after getting their vaccine. This sheds light on the unknown and banishes the doubts created by anti-vaxxers and anti-vaccination groups,” he said.

“Even senior citizens who were once worried about the after effects are now stepping up to get themselves vaccinated,” he added.

Nonetheless, he said, the government should put in more effort to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination.

“The proper authority should disclose more information on the vaccines since it is a matter of public interest,” he said.

He said the government could produce videos with messages about the benefits of vaccines.

“I understand that many health experts have spoken about this but not many people have access to the internet to read up on these topics.

“We should consider innovative alternatives to promote the idea.

“Only then will those in rural areas with access to only TV and radio be made aware of the importance,” he added.