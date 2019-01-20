Strong M’sia-HK ties will lay foundation for future collaborations: Miti

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s strong bilateral economic ties with Hong Kong will lay a strong foundation for future collaborations, especially in the spheres of financial services, logistics, as well as innovation and technology, said International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

In a statement today, the minister said Hong Kong continued to be one of Malaysia’s top trading partners and sources of foreign direct investment.

The statement was issued following Darell’s just-concluded working visit to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from Jan 16-18.

During the trip, Darell fulfilled an invitation from the Economic Times to chair a CEOs’ Breakfast Meeting on Jan 17, which was attended by 40 chief executive officers and representatives from selected corporations across Asia.

“Another highlight of the working visit was the launch of the Truly Malaysia Programme (TMP), of which a ‘Malaysian Products Corner’ will be established in more than 4,500 pharmacies across Hong Kong and will facilitate market penetration of Malaysian products among local residents and Chinese tourists in Hong Kong.

“TMP is an initiative resulted from the collaboration between MH Cross Border Group, Hong Kong Chinese Pharmacist Association and Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” added Darell. — Bernama