KUALA LUMPUR: A strong earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale, struck the southern Fiji Islands at 12.31 pm today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department reported.

It said in a statement that the epicentre of the quake was 484 km south of Laucala, Fiji, at the depth of 582 km.

However, based on the department’s initial assessment, it did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. - Bernama