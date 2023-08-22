Strong waves off Mersing rip bottom of boat, seriously injuring two

MERSING: A man and a woman were seriously injured when strong waves ripped the bottom of the boat they were in off the waters of Pulau Tinggi here this morning.

Mersing police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the 29-year-old man hurt his back while the woman, 34, sustained injuries on her legs.

Eight other passengers onboard suffered only minor injuries, he said in a statement today.

He said the 9 am incident involved a group of 10, comprised of four men including two crew and six women.

“The group was on its way to Pulau Aur near here when strong waves hit the boat and splintered the bottom. The passengers were thrown about resulting in a few of them getting injured,” he said.

They were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Marine Police and sent to the Mersing Hospital for treatment, he said, adding the incident is being investigated by the Marine Department. -Bernama