Strong winds blow off roofs of 35 houses in Selama

LARUT: The roofs of 35 houses in three villages in Sungai Bayur, Selama were damaged and blown away due to strong winds and heavy rain at 3 pm yesterday.

The incident involved Kampung Garok (20), Kampung Damak (13) and Kampung Sungai Berdarah (two) which also caused several trees to uproot and damage to electricity supply and telecommunication lines but no casualties were reported.

A check by Bernama at the location today found that some residents were carrying out clean-up works using machinery and chainsaws to cut down fallen trees and clear the surrounding area.

Faridzul Rohaizak Sulaiman, 56, a resident of Kampung Garok, said he only realised the incident while working at home when rain suddenly entered the house after the roofs were blown away by strong winds and caused a loss of more than RM20,000.

Housewife, Roshaniza Sulaiman, 57, said during the incident, she was resting before being startled by a falling fan and saw the damage to some parts of the roof of her house.

Meanwhile, Mukim Ulu Selama village chief, Khairul Azhar Harun said a total of 30 families had lodged a police report as of 12 noon yesterday for insurance protection and welfare assistance from the authorities.

Meanwhile, Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said his office had gone down to the location to buy food at the Ramadan bazaar and handed it over to the victims for breaking fast following the incident.

“Today, government agencies, district offices and Baitulmal also went down to the location to get more information. We will help as best we can,” he said. — Bernama