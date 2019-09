KOTA KINABALU: Thirteen houses and two mosques were ravaged by strong winds in Petagas, Putatan here around midnight.

However, no fatalities have been reported.

Petagas assemblyman Datuk Uda Sulai who is also Sabah Law and Native Affairs Assistant Minister said the two affected mosques were Masjid Nur Al Jannah in Kampung Petagas and Masjid Al Mahabbah Kampung Muhibbah, Petagas.

“I have visited the victims with officers from the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department and Welfare Department and I’m preparing a detailed report on the types of assistance required,“ he told reporters after visiting the areas.

He said none of the victims had been evacuated to a relief centre but the situation was being monitored.

Meanwhile in SIPITANG, panic reigned temporarily at the food court at the Esplanade around 2.15pm yesterday when a sudden gust of wind swept over, knocking chairs and tables down, causing patrons at the outlet to scurry to safety.

A number of workers valiantly held down the iron poles of some tents while a satay grill that was still cooking some kebabs toppled over causing the contents to fall to the ground.

One of the food operators, Maklin Lidin, 67, said he was forced to close shop for the day as the food he had prepared including the satay, were all spoilt.

“I have been operating here for 10 years and this is the strongest wind that we have experienced since the last one in 2017,“ he said.

According to him, there are 15 food premises at the esplanade and winds, usually moderate, strike about three times in a month.

He said the roof of the food court needed to be repaired after being damaged in the earlier incident two years ago. — Bernama