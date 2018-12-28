Strong winds, rough seas warning for East Coast

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning on strong north-easterly winds and rough seas in the waters off the north of Condore, Reef North and Palawan starting tomorrow until Thursday (Jan 3).

The winds could reach speeds of 50 km to 60 km per hour and the waves could rise as high as 4.5 metres, it said in a statement, adding that the condition was dangerous for all shipping and coastal activities, including fishing and ferry services.

Meanwhile, strong north-easterly winds of 40 km to 50 km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres were expected to occur in the waters of southern Condore, Bunguran, south of Reef North, Layang-Layang, Reef South, south of Palawan, Labuan and Western Sabah for the same period.

“This condition is dangerous for small boats, recreation and sea sports,” it added. — Bernama