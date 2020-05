GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia needs a stronger culture of maintaining personal healthcare if it wants to keep the Covid-19 pandemic in check, said a social activist and a trade unionist here.

“It may look good on paper but it is virtually impossible to constantly enforce measures such as social distancing, wearing surgical masks and hand washing when the country reopens its economy gradually,“ People’s Rights Organisation president S. Raveentharan said.

It is personal hygiene standards and personal responsibility of each citizen from young to old; from rich to poor and the authorities, which is crucial if the country wants to avoid another wave of infections, he added.

People must make it habitual to social distance; to hand wash constantly and to wear personal protective wear from gloves to surgical masks.

“It must be cultural as we adjust to the new normal brought on by the virus.”

Raveentharan pointed out at the hypermarkets, it was impossible to enforce social distancing as the shoppers tend to subconsciously overlook it when they brush by each other, especially when they zoom in on the same item.

He also touched on the need to ensure that foreign workers maintain personal hygiene as the country can ill afford an outbreak among migrant colonies.

Personal hygiene must be the utmost priority, as well as recommendations on how to better protect vulnerable groups from senior citizens, to Malaysians with chronic diseases and those foreigners living or working in conditions which do not permit social distancing, he said in an interview.

Penang MTUC secretary K. Veeriah said that enforcement must be consistent over social distancing in small medium industries, as the unions are fielding close to a dozen complaints daily that employers have ignored such directives.

“We are sympathetic to the plight of employers, who must embrace the new norm as new guidelines and it involves costing but it must be done if we want to fight the virus effectively and to get the economy back up,” Veeriah said.

He urged employers not to compromise on healthcare, saying by incorporating the new measures well, it is an investment for the future as the cost of treating is greater than prevention when it comes to healthcare.

The duo were referring to the decision to reopen 80% of all businesses from Monday as the country moves to the recovery phase of the fight against the pandemic which has ruined the economy to the tune of some RM35 billion.