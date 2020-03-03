Student alleges Covid-19 attack racially-motivated

PETALING JAYA: The coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak seems to be taking an ugly racist turn when Jonathan Mok (pix) , a Singaporean student in London, was attacked by a group of Londoners.

In his facebook post, Mok recalls: “Last Monday, at roughly 9.15pm on Oxford Street in London, I walked past a group of young men, when I saw one of them look at me (just as he walked past me) and said something to me, which I could make out the word ‘coronavirus’. I was stunned and turned around to look at the man who made the statement. He was still staring at me as he walked past and realised I was looking at him. He shouted ‘Don’t you dare look at me, you __ ’ (I could not catch the last word because of the accent). Within three seconds, he was in my face, together with three or four other young men, and a young woman.”

Suddenly, as Mok recounted, the man allegedly swung at his face and while he was still reeling from the first blow, he came back again for a second sucker punch.

The attacker’s friends then apparently ganged up on him and the four of them proceeded to batter him to the point where he had multiple fractures in his face.

He now has to possibly undergo facial reconstruction surgery.

“I don’t want your coronavirus in my country,“ one of them said, while delivering a heavy blow which caused blood to gush from his nose.

The group then left quickly before police arrived, leaving Mok in a daze and shocked.

Mok proceeded to use his facebook post to talk about how the Covid-19 outbreak is causing a spread of hate and racism around the world.

“Racists constantly find excuses to expound their hatred — and in this current backdrop of the coronavirus, they’ve found yet another excuse. From refusing service to Chinese-looking persons to racially-motivated hate crimes, every single one of these acts are based on racism.

“Racism has changed its form and shape through the years and it is once again rearing its ugly head in light of the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

Mok is currently looking for witnesses to the attack to contact him or the police so that the perpetrators can be identified.