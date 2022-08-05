Student attacks teacher with broom for cutting his hair

PETALING JAYA: Police detained a 15-year-old secondary school student for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill his discipline teacher after she had cut his hair yesterday.

The teen, a Form Three school student in Rawang, Selangor, had apparently sported long hair in class.

This prompted his teacher to proceed to cut his hair.

The student, who then became angry, threatened to kill the teacher before proceeding to hit her.

“He hit her with a broomstick causing injuries to her left eye,“ NST reported Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin as saying.

Police subsequently picked up the student in his house.

He has been remanded until Aug 5 to facilitate further investigation.