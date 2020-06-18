Student conned of almost RM100k by Macau Scam

SEREMBAN: A 21-year-old female student here was RM99,040 poorer Tuesday after falling victim to a Macau Scam syndicate on Tuesday.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the victim received a call from a man via telephone number +87087410786 at 1pm claiming that she was a suspect in a money laundering case from a JP Morgan Chase bank account.

“Then, the call was transferred to a man who introduced himself as Sergeant Pozlan and later was transferred again to another person allegedly called Muhammad Redza.

“The suspect had asked her to provide all details of her bank account allegedly for the purpose of investigating the case,” he said in a statement here today.

The victim who complied with the request was also asked to divulge all 23 bank TAC numbers to another phone number, 011-39321339.

“The victim found all the money in her account had been transferred to several unidentified accounts when she checked her bank account,” he said.

Aibee said an investigation into the telephone number +87087410786 revealed that it was used in two scam cases involving losses of RM6,750 while the other number was used in five fraud cases involving losses of RM30,459.

In the meantime, between Jan 1 to June 16 this year, 127 Macau Scam cases were recorded in Negri Sembilan involving losses amounting to RM3.7 million and 60 individuals arrested.

“In the same period last year, 72 Macau Scam cases were recorded with losses totalling RM1.6 million and 35 individuals arrested,” he said.

In this regard, he advised the public not to entertain any call seeking their bank account details. - Bernama