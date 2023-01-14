Student drowns on outing at Tasik Cermin

SHAH ALAM: A student of Sekolah Menengah Sungai Kapar Indah in Klang drowned during an outing with six others at Tasik Cermin, near here, today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said 11 personnel including a Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from Kota Anggerik fire station were mobilised to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 12.16 pm.

“Upon arriving at the lake at 12.30 pm, they launched a search and rescue operation for Muhammad Khairul Hamizan Mustapa, 16,” he said.

Norazam said the male student was later found about 4.5 metres from the banks of the lake at 2.15 pm and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The body was then sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for an autopsy,” he said. - Bernama