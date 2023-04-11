Student drowns while bathing in river

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 15-year-old student of a tahfiz centre in Marang, near here, drowned while bathing in the river at Dataran Banggol Cempedak with three of his friends this evening.

Ahmad Mujahid Al-Faruqi Haimi, 15, a student at Maahad Tahfiz As-Syatibi School, Bukit Payong drowned while his other friends were saved by members of the public.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said they received a call about the incident at 6.03 pm before dispatching 13 personnel to the location for search and rescue operations.

“The victim is believed to have been bathing at the location while attending a three-day programme organised by the Alur Limbat State Assembly, which began yesterday, before he was reported to have drowned.

“The body of Ahmad Mujahid Al-Faruqi was found at 9.10 pm, while three other victims - Mohd Abdul Rahman Mohd Soud, 15; Engku Mohamed Fakhry Engku Mohamad Anuar, 16; and Mohamad Wafiyuddin Rosdi, 14 - were taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital,“ she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Rozizah said Mohd Abdul Rahman is reported to be in critical condition while the other two are stable.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check of Alur Limbat assemblyman Ariffin Deraman’s Facebook page found that a message had been uploaded announcing the cancellation of the programme tomorrow due to unforeseen circumstances.-Bernama