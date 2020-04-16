Student enrollment into public unis this year to proceed as scheduled: MOHE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) today announced that the new student enrollment into public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) for the 2020/2021 academic session will proceed as scheduled.

In a statement today, the Ministry said applications for admission to the IPTA were still open until tomorrow (April 17) through the UPUOnline system.

“The offer is expected to be made on June 3 for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificate holders and on Aug 18 for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) certificate holders or its equivalent.

“The IPTA are expected to receive new students to their foundation and diploma (including matriculation) programmes in July/August this year, and for first degree programmes in October,” the statement said.

The statement was issued to clarify certain misunderstanding following Minister of Education Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin’s announcement on the postponement of this year’s public examinations, including SPM and STPM, yesterday.

Mohd Radzi announced that the 2020 Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) had been cancelled, while the SPM and Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) examinations had been postponed to the first quarters of 2021.

For STPM, he said the examination date for Semester 2 had been changed to August, while the examination for Semester 3 will be held in the first quarter of 2021.

The Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) will also be held in the first quarter of next year.

According to MOHE statetement, candidates of these examinations will be eligible for admission to IPTA for the 2021/2022 academic sesssion. — Bernama