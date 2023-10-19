Student enrolment in STEM increased to 45.73 pct: Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The percentage of students enrolled in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) stream has increased from 40.95 per cent in 2021 to 45.73 per cent this year, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said.

Fadhlina said this improvement was a result of proactive measures taken by the Education Ministry (MOE), including the Malaysia Education Blueprint which emphasises the use of new learning approaches and strengthening the curriculum to enhance students’ interest.

“The ministry has also improved the skills and abilities of STEM subject teachers and raised awareness among parents and the public about STEM education.

“Efforts to increase teachers’ competence in teaching and learning activities inside and outside the classrooms are among the steps taken to increase students’ interest and encourage them to choose STEM streams at higher levels of education,” she said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) regarding the ministry’s measures in dealing with low participation of upper secondary students in the STEM stream from 2017 to 2022, which went from 45.2 per cent to 40.94 per cent.

Fadhlina said the MOE always pays attention to the availability of infrastructure to support STEM education, as announced in the Budget 2024, where a total of RM100 million is allocated to maintain and upgrade school computer labs and acquire new equipment for STEM learning.

An allocation of RM254 million has also been approved to supply Design and Technology (RTB) subject teaching equipment for primary schools and upgrade the RTB rooms in primary schools in the 3rd Rolling Plan (of the 12th Malaysia Plan), she said. - Bernama