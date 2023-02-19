Student feared drown in Tanjung Rhu beach

ALOR SETAR: A Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) student is feared drowned during an outing with his friends at Pantai Tanjung Rhu, Langkawi yesterday.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said police received information about the incident at about 7.20 pm.

He said the victim, Muhammad Fahmi Hafizi Zulkifli, 20, an aviation engineering student along with other friends, had gone to the tourist spot before he was believed to have drowned.

He added that the victim’s friends and tourists tried to rescue him but to no avail as he was swept away by strong waves.

“The search and rescue operation involving 57 personnel from various agencies was postponed at midnight and resumed this morning,” he said in a statement today.

Shariman said the victim from Langgar, Alor Setar, and his friends were in Langkawi for a fortnight to undergo practical training. - Bernama