Student gives statement over alleged rape joke

KUALA LUMPUR: A secondary school student came to the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters to provide her statement regarding a slander case against a teacher and an educational institution in Malaysia.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the student showed up at around 5.30pm with her parents and provided the statement for around an hour.

She said the investigation was conducted following a report police received on May 5 from a male teacher as there were slanderous allegations against him which called into question his reputation as a teacher and that of the educational institution.

“It allegedly happened during an interview on Utusan Online’s social media on April 30 regarding the issue of a physical education teacher who made some remarks about rape during lessons in class,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She said the student was called in to facilitate investigations regarding a complaint about the police report made by the complainant and both individuals showed up with their lawyers.

On April 24, a physical education teacher of a school in Selangor had allegedly made a joke about rape.

