Student injured after allegedly jumping off school building

JOHOR BAHRU: A fifth former at a school in Kulai suffered broken arms and severe injuries on the head and face after she allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the school building two days ago.

Kulai Police District chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow (pix) said the incident was said to have occurred at 1.26pm after the girl and her classmates sat for a test.

He said the police were immediately informed of the incident by a teacher at the school.

“Right after sitting for the test, the student was said to have gone out to the corridor and jumped off from the fourth floor of the building,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the girl was initially rushed to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital in Kulai but was later transferred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 309 of the Penal Code for an attempt to commit suicide. — Bernama