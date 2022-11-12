Student injured in suspected beating in school dormitory

KUANTAN: A male student sustained injuries in a suspected beating by an older student at a boarding school in Bentong, Friday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said when the 16-year-old victim complained of pain at his abdomen and urinating blood to his father when he returned home.

The student was brought to Bentong Hospital for treatment and a check revealed that his injuries was due to a suspected beating.

“The victim then revealed that he had been beaten by a student while sleeping at the dormitory at 2 am,” he said in a statement last night.

The student was then brought to a police station for further action and the Bentong district police headquarters criminal investigation department contacted the school.

He added that the case was still being investigated under Section 323. - Bernama