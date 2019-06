PETALING JAYA: A secondary schoolgirl was caned multiple times on her arms and legs after name-calling her teacher, leaving red marks on her skin.

In a video that has been circulating online, a woman who is believed to be the student’s mother, questioned a male teacher over his decision to cane her daughter with such force.

“Why did you have to whack her as such? You are a teacher, you can’t be acting like this. You are wrong,” she was heard saying behind her camera.

“She was only name-calling, she didn’t hit you. If she had hit you, then it’s okay to hit back. Cannot like this. You’re a teacher, supposed to be teaching the students,” she added.

In his defence, the teacher then asked if the woman knew what the girl had said to him, which she duly replied: “Yes, aqua (ladyboy)”.

The teacher then said It was disrespectful, while noting she did not apologise for her actions until one of her friends asked her to do so, after the whole ordeal.

The woman interrupted, saying she did not want to hear his “nonsense”.

“What I want to hear is why you had to whack her until like this,” she said, adding that the girl was having difficulties moving her injured arm.

Pictures of the girl’s injuries are also making rounds on social media. At least six caning marks can be seen, three each on her arms and legs.

Meanwhile, FMT quoted Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching as saying that the Johor State Education Department would be investigating the incident.

theSun is attempting to get Education Minister Maszlee Malik to comment.