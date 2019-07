KUANTAN: A female student lost RM4,140 to a Macau Scam syndicate after being duped by a phone call purported to be from the Malacca court, claiming that her credit card was used to buy drugs.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 21-year-old student claimed to have received a call from a woman who alleged she was from the Malacca Court at about 1pm yesterday, saying that an individual had used her credit card to buy drugs.

“The victim first denied this, but the call was then connected to the Malacca police contingent headquarters on the grounds that she should speak to the investigating officer,” he told reporters, here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim also claimed to have given her personal online banking account and password to the second suspect, purportedly to assist the investigations.

Later, when the victim checked her bank account, she found her money went missing and lodged a police report at the Cameron Highlands district police headquarters.

He said the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama