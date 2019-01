KUALA LUMPUR: An 11-year-old girl died while her elder brother sustained a minor injury when their motorcycle was involved with a collision with a taxi in Bangsar today.

In the 7am incident, the 18-year-old brother of the deceased was riding the motorcycle with his sister, Athierah Batricesya, as she was riding pillion, on Jalan Maarof when the accident happened near the Jalan Tanduk junction.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the collision caused the siblings to fall on the road.

Athierah, who is a student at a school in Bangsar, sustained a severe head injury along with wounds to her legs and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Her brother suffered bruises to his left leg,” Zulkefly said.

The taxi driver did not sustain any injury. Athirah’s body has since been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.