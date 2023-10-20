Student rescued during beach outing dies

MALACCA: A student who was rescued from drowning in an incident at Pantai Mutiara, Kem Terendak, six days ago died after being in a coma at Melaka Hospital here.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit, in a statement today, said Mohamad Lukhman Aliff Mokhtar, 16, was pronounced dead at about 10 pm yesterday.

He said the body would be brought back to Pasir Mas, Kelantan, for burial.

Mohamad Lukhman Aliff was a good friend of Faris Darwisy Mohd Faizal, 16, who drowned in the incident last Friday while trying to save a friend.

They were on a beach outing with 14 classmates and two teachers when the incident occurred at about 6 pm on Oct 13. - Bernama