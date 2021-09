PUTRAJAYA: Face-to-face schooling sessions based on a weekly rotation method planned by the Ministry of Education will limit the number of students in the classroom, and help reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection in schools, says Senior Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said it would also help teachers monitor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) among students, as only 50 percent would be present at a time.

“This is a new method and approach taken based on the views of various parties to find the best way to ensure that children can return to school safely,“ he said in a press conference today.

Elaborating further on the weekly rotation, Radzi said students of each class would be divided into two groups, where one group would attend face-to-face learning sessions and the other would follow home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

He said in schools, teachers would teach students important and key topics and explain to them the things that need to be done during the week they are undergoing PdPR, including providing materials and additional resources through the educational channel ‘Didik TV’.

However, Radzi said there were exceptions to the rotation method for students with special needs, as well as those in the second semester of Form Six, in full boarding schools, international examination classes, pre-schools, private kindergartens, mental development centres (four to six years) and schools with few students.

Elaborating on the 2021 schooling session which will be extended until March 2022, Radzi said the two-month period was to help ensure they were better prepared to go to the next class.

“We want to see what help, support and encouragement can be given to these children, because, for those who are weak, we can increase the intervention, and the brighter students can strengthen their mastery (of the subjects).

“This is a new method in dealing with the situation, especially for some of our students who may not have been able to follow the PdPR well and are left behind in terms of preparation for the following year,“ he said.

Following the extension of the schooling session, Radzi said Year One pupils will begin school in March 2022.

Radzi announced today that face-to-face schooling sessions will begin in stages from Oct 3, according to the phases of states under the National Recovery Plan (PPN). — Bernama