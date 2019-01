SEREMBAN: A Form Three student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Kepayang here, was rescued after her leg was trapped under a drain railing at the school this morning, said the fire department.

Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Department head Mohammad Asree Abd Hamid said in the 7 am incident, the victim arrived at school and walked on the iron sidewalk railing before her left foot went through the drain’s railing.

As a result, the victim was forced to withstand pain for almost half an hour before the fire and rescue team arrived and freed her leg out.

Mohammad Asree said the department received a call from the school to help the student at 7.10am.

“An officer and seven staff went to the scene.

“The team used special equipment, which is a spreader to stretch the iron railing and remove the victim’s legs. The operation only took about five minutes,” he said when contacted here, today.

He said the victim did not suffer from serious injuries and attended class as usual. — Bernama