Student suffers heat exhaustion in Pekan

KUANTAN: A 15-year-old male student in Pekan, near here, suffered from heat exhaustion after losing consciousness while running over four kilometres yesterday.

Pahang Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the student was referred from Pekan Hospital to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) and is now stable.

“An initial examination at Pekan Hospital revealed that he had symptoms such as an excessively high body temperature of more than 39 degrees Celsius, an increased heart rate, slurred speech and brain fog.

“The patient was given hydration treatment and supportive measures and admitted to the HTAA intensive care unit,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Nor Azimi also reminded the public to be more cautious in hot weather and limit outdoor activities, protect themselves and always drink enough fluids to regulate body temperature.

The public should always be aware of symptoms like fatigue and heat stroke and seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility if they experience symptoms of illnesses due to the hot weather. -Bernama