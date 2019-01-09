Student threatens RTD officer with knife after failing driving test for third time

NILAI: Police detained a college student who threatened a Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel, after the student failed his driving test for the third time.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee said the 18-year-old went berserk after he was told by the RTD personnel that he had failed because he flouted several traffic guidelines.

“One of those rules the suspect violated included running a red light. The suspect was told to pull over the vehicle by the roadside before a traffic light junction in Batang Benar after noticing that he had violated several traffic rules.

“The suspect became annoyed with the decision of the RTD personnel and he took out a 30cm knife from his bag and threatened the victim,“ Mohd Nor said today.

He said the RTD personnel immediately got out of the car and called the police, who subsequently detained the suspect and brought him to the Mantin police station for questioning.

He said the case was being investigated under section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation which carries a jail term of two years, a fine or both.