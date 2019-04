KUALA LUMPUR: Allowing students to be involved in politics will spur a culture of healthy debate and intellectual discourse in the campus, according to Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching.

“Students are now free to declare their political affiliations without prejudice and political figures from both sides of the divide may now enter campuses to participate in talks, debates and forum,“ she said in her opening speech at the National Education and Learning Summit 2019 here.

She said that since the proposal to allow students to be involved in politics inside the campus was mooted universities in the country had been very open and active in organising events of this nature.

Teo said that just like allowing students to set up unions, it gave them greater power and freedom but also inculcated a sense of responsibility and accountability in them.

“In managing their organisations and administering their affairs on campus, students are expected to be held to a higher standard in terms of transparency, competency and integrity, similar to any organisation outside the university,“ she said.

The summit, organised by Kingsley Strategic Institute, is to discuss themes related to Malaysia’s education sector reform, and to focus on global citizenship education and education for sustainable development.

It brings together education experts, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss these issues in an attempt to make Malaysian education world-class.