Student who died in UK safely buried here in Senawang

SEREMBAN: The body of Malaysian student Muhammad Hafidz Abdullah who collapsed during a football match in the United Kingdom (UK) on April 4, and died four days later, was safely buried at the Senawang Cemetery here at about 9.30pm last night.

The 36-year-old, who was in his second year of doctoral studies (PhD) at the University of Sheffield, died while receiving treatment at the Critical Care Unit of the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, UK.

His body arrived at the State Mosque here at about 7pm for prayers, and was later buried at the cemetery in the hometown of his wife, Nazihahwati Mohiddin, 36.

It was a grim atmosphere at the cemetery with more than 50 family members present.

The media previously reported that the deceased, a student sponsored by the Public Service Department (JPA), was said to have been playing football at the Goodwin Sports Centre in Sheffield on April 4 when he suddenly fainted and required respiratory support.

Muhammad Hafidz, who was also a staff of the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia, was pronounced dead at about 11.35am on April 8, after his wife allowed the hospital to turn off the respirator upon the advice of the medical team.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Kasim 65, said he was very sad and shocked over his son’s death, describing it as a great loss to his family.

According to him, the family had planned to visit Muhammad Hafidz as soon as they found out his health was deteriorating, but were forced to postpone it due to constraints with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were waiting for his condition to improve (before visiting him) but we didn’t have time (to meet him) because he left us first. He was a good child. Nevertheless, we have accepted his departure as fate.

“The last time we met him in person was before he left for the UK in September 2019, and when he was there, he called us every day to say hello, and the last time we communicated was the day before he fainted,“ he told reporters here last night. -Bernama