Student who fell from school building dies

ALOR STAR: A female Form Five student, who was severely injured after reportedly falling from the fourth floor of a school building in Alor Star on Monday, has died.

Kedah health director, Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail, said the student who was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB), succumbed to her injuries at 1am this morning.

“She was seriously injured and was in a critical state when taken to hospital,“ he said in a statement today.

On Monday, the HSB Emergency and Trauma Department received a distress call on the incident at 7.04am.

The student who had neck and thigh fractures, as well as an injury to her forehead, was immediately admitted to the Red Zone upon arrival at the hospital at 7.40am. — Bernama