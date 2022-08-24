Students allowed to enter China: Malaysian Embassy

BEIJING: The Embassy of Malaysia in China has extended its appreciation to the Chinese and Malaysian governments following the latest announcement on the return of Malaysian students to China.

Malaysian ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin said both countries had made continuous efforts to address the plight of Malaysian students and to enable their early return to China in an efficient and orderly manner.

“We look forward to continued cooperation with China in this regard,“ he told Bernama.

Recently, the China Embassy in Malaysia said that foreign students holding valid Chinese residence permits for study were allowed to enter China from Aug 24.

The embassy, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said it would accept visa applications from Malaysian students receiving long-term academic education in China.

According to media reports, about 8,000 Malaysian students have not been able to return to China to resume their studies due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. - Bernama