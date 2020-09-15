Students allowed to travel abroad for further studies

PUTRAJAYA: The government today agreed to allow students who need to continue their studies or register as new students to travel abroad.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said they do not need to apply for approval from the Malaysian Immigration Department, but are required to submit proof, such as their student card and the offer letter.

“Parents who want to send and accompany their children abroad are allowed, but limited to only two persons, they cannot bring their (whole) family like before

“Upon their return, they are required to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine,” he said at a daily press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged the public to fill up the e-Census, which ends this Sept 30, to reduce the face-to-face interview which will begin on Oct 7.

