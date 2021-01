PETALING JAYA: Students sitting for the SPM examinations today will be allowed to pass through the police roadblock at Kota Damansara.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said with the reopening of schools to enable Form Five students to sit for the SPM exams, district police will allow traffic movement at the roadblock in Jalan Persiaran Mahogany.

He said students may travel between 6.30am and 7.30am for the morning session and between 2.30pm and 3.30pm for the afternoon session.

Nik Ezanee said the arrangement also applies to one parent or guardian accompanying a student in school uniform in a private vehicle, and school buses with students in uniform.

He added that school bus operators must produce letters issued by the respective schools.

Others who will be permitted to travel are teachers and school staff, but they will need to produce their work pass.