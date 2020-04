KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian student associations are urging the government to provide special transportation for students to travel from the universities to their respective states before the Eid celebration.

However, the associations said, each student who are currently staying in the campuses should take the Covid-19 screening test before returning to their hometowns, and those who are found to be positive for Covid-19 should be quarantined and not allowed to go back.

“Although the students have stayed (on campus) for more than 14 days, it is best for us to take precautions to avoid any risks.

“We suggest that the Ministry of Higher Education collaborate with the universities and state governments, to subsidise part of the transport costs, (but) it would be nice if the transport costs are fully covered at no charge to the students,” they said in a statement today.

The statement was jointly signed by 15 student associations including Majlis Perundingan Pelajar Kebangsaan (MPPK), Persatuan Kebangsaan Pelajar Islam Malaysia (PKPIM), and Persatuan Belia Harmoni Malaysia (Harmoni).

Meanwhile, the associations also urged the students to stay calm following the latest developments of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“Students are advised to continue to abide by the guidelines issued by the authorities, especially during this period of the Enforced Motion Control Order,” the statement read. — Bernama