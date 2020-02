PETALING JAYA: Students risk being expelled from school if found partaking in the trending ‘Skullbreaker’ challenge.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) has warned that stern action will be taken against those participating in the prank, to the extent of causing injury to their school mates.

She added that the offenders are also liable to be charged under the Penal Code.

“A memo will be issued to all State Education Departments to remind students not to engage in any kind of games, activity, challenge or prank that can have serious implications.

“In the event of an injury to a student, the school may take action to expel the student.

“Students can also be charged under the Penal Code if the victim’s parents lodge a report with the police,” Teo told theSun.

She said reminders will be sent out repeatedly during meetings involving the state and district education offices.

TheSun, on Thursday, reported about the senseless challenge that has been made popular on the video-sharing app TikTok.

The article stated that a young boy in Arizona in the United States had to be rushed to hospital where he received stitches when he sustained a head injury and cuts in his mouth.

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl in Brazil lost her life after participating in the challenge last November.

TikTok has since, issued a statement, saying its content moderation team will be on the lookout to remove any videos of the challenge accordingly.