Students can learn from home if Covid-19 cases spike

KULAI: The Education Ministry (MOE) has given primary and secondary schools the option of having home-based Learning and Teaching (PdPR) sessions if Covid-19 cases rise drastically.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the MOE is now focusing on students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations.

“Yes, we are giving that option to primary and secondary schools... Form 1 to Form 4 students need not attend physical classes in school.

“They can have PdPR sessions and primary schools can also apply for PdPR sessions if there is a risk of Covid-19 spreading. We (MOE) are always flexible about this and carry out risk assessments from time to time,” he told Bernama after a working visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Putra 2 here, today.

He was commenting on actions to be taken on school operations by the MOE following a recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

Mohamad said the MOE had provided guidelines on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to schools on how to deal with any eventuality in the event of Covid-19 infections.

“The guidelines are already there. The Health Ministry (MOH) and district health offices are always there to assist the MOE, and should there be (Covid-19) cases, we will report to them and they will carry out risk assessments.

“If it involves hostels, MOH will assess if the premises needs to be shut down... If cases are too high, we will close them, and if it isn’t, we will take measures to minimise the risk of the virus spreading further,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the MOE will be deciding soon on the implementation of the Form Three Assessment (PT3) examination for the 2022 session.

“We are still discussing the matter... I believe Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin will be making an announcement on it soon,” he said.

National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) president Aminuddin Awang was reported to have urged the MOE to postpone or shelve the PT3 examination on grounds that Form 3 students have not been attending regular classes in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

