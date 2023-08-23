Students enliven National Month celebration by parading around Kg Berangan Enam, Malacca

JASIN: Marching around the village and waving the Jalur Gemilang is one of the initiatives taken by SRA (JAIM) Berangan Enam in an effort to instill a sense of patriotism among its students in conjunction with the National Month celebrations.

The school’s headmistress Nurulhuda Ahmad said the Kembara Merdeka programme was implemented in collaboration with the school’s Parent and Teacher Association (PTA) where 178 students and 30 parents participated in expressing their love for the country.

“This kind of celebration is held every year but this time we did something different by marching for about two kilometres around Kampung Berangan Enam singing patriotic songs and the students also wore clothes in Jalur Gemilang colours to enliven the celebration.

“What’s more important is that this programme is to nurture the feeling of love for the country among the community, while also enlivening the atmosphere by waving the Jalur Gemilang,“ she told Bernama here today.

At the parade, students were also treated to a silat performance at Persatuan Seni Silat Gerak Tepat Melaka.

Meanwhile, PTA president Kamaruzaman Md Yasin said the programme would help instill a spirit of patriotism among the younger generation.

He said in celebrating the country’s independence, it was very important to raise awareness among children from an early age so that they appreciate the peace and harmony enjoyed in the country today. -Bernama