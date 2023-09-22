Students happy with flight fare offer

PETALING JAYA: The collaboration between airlines and the government in implementing the FlySiswa programme is an excellent initiative to help students reduce transport expenses, said AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat.

“AirAsia is happy to support the FlySiswa programme, which is a Transport Ministry initiative that allows students to return to their hometowns more affordably.

“Our involvement demonstrates AirAsia’s commitment to the initiative and reinforces our dedication to serving the underserved,” he said.

Riad added that the good response from students underscores the appeal of the initiative, which will continue until Dec 31.

He said for the application process, students can visit its FlySiswa website and fill up details required for a voucher.

Redemptions can be done with a few clicks, starting with logging in as an Airasia member, choosing a flight on the booking page, and selecting the departure and return time with the voucher code.

Eligibility for the FlySiswa programme is set by the ministry. The programme is open to students who are pursuing tertiary education at a Malaysian public university and are originally from Sabah, Sarawak, or the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“AirAsia’s e-voucher for the FlySiswa programme applies to flight bookings on 45 routes between Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kota Bharu in Peninsular Malaysia and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, Sibu and Labuan.

“It is also applicable to flights between Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan,” he said.

Sabah student Siti Nursyahirah Abdul Latip, who studies social communication at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris in Tanjung Malim, said students from Sabah and Sarawak have undoubtedly benefited from the FlySiswa programme, adding that it has made a significant contribution to lowering travel and transport costs.

“This kind of help is greatly appreciated by Sabah and Sarawak students because the price of flight tickets is unpredictable and sometimes, it exceeds our budget.”

Siti Nursyahirah said she spent between RM150 and RM200 on flight tickets, excluding additional baggage charges, which usually cost her another RM200.

“However, if you travel home over the weekends or during holidays, the ticket price will increase significantly, from RM300 to RM400 for a one-way ticket.

“This programme is effective in assisting students to lower their expenses. This is because it covers more than just transport cost.

“The initiative helps students in budgeting for travel, and other expenses such as the cost of food and other means of transport to get to their dormitories.”