JOHOR BARU: Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in Pasir Gudang district, who are affected by the toxic fumes from chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim can check their results using three methods.

State Education deputy director Azman Adnan said the first method was to check the result online via the Examination Board website at sppat.moe.gov.my/semakan.

He said the students could also check their results using SMS by typing their identity card number and then key in their SPM examination number (angka giliran) and send to 15888.

“The SMS service will be available from today until 6pm on March 20,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said students could also turn up at the Pasir Gudang District Education Office (PPD) and at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kota Puteri 4 at Jalan Penaga, Bandar Baru Kota Puteri, Pasing Gudang from 10am for the same purpose.

For inquiries, students may call the Pasir Gudang PPD at 07-3883433 and 07-3860773 and the Johor Education Department at 07-2310041.

Yesterday, based on information received from the State Disaster Management Committee, the Education Ministry decided to close all 111 schools in Pasir Gudang with immediate effect until further notice. — Bernama