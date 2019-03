JOHOR BARU: Students of the two schools which were ordered to close following toxic fumes incident caused by chemical dumping in Sungai Kim Kim last Thursday, were seen exercising safety precautions as they returned to school today.

The schools Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pasir Putih, near Pasir Gudang reopened today after they were directed to temporarily shut down from last Thursday.

SK Taman Pasir Putih Malay language teacher Elizawaty Ramlee said the pupils were more cautious after what happened following the pollution incident last week.

“This morning when I arrived in school, I saw several pupils wearing face masks,“ she told reporters after the school assembly here today.

“They are also paying more attention to instructions given out by the school administration on being alert and practicing personal safety,” she added.

According to Elizawaty parents and guardians have also be informed not to allow their children to attend school if they were still not well.

During the assembly this morning the pupils were made aware of the impact of air pollution and importance of protecting the environment.

Earlier, State Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan was present at both schools to monitor the situation.

He hoped those responsible for the incident would be identified soon so that action could be taken against them to prevent similar incidents.

As at 7pm yesterday 25 people, including 10 school children, three from SK Pasir Putih students and seven from SMK Pasir Putih, are still being treated at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI). — Bernama