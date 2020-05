PUTRAJAYA: The movement of tertiary students from the Peninsular to Sarawak and vice versa, began today with 575 individuals, Higher Education (KPT) Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said.

She said 287 students of Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI), Tanjung Malim, Perak were taken in 16 buses to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to board a 10.30am flight today and they are expected to arrive at the Kuching International Airport later this afternoon.

On arrival, Noraini said, they would be greeted by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee, and from there the government agencies involved would see to their transport home, while some would be picked by their family members.

She said 288 KLIA-bound students from three higher learning institutions in Sarawak, involving 284 students of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), three from UiTM Samarahan and one from Kuching Polytechnic,would be boarding a special aircraft from the Kuching International Airport.

“KPT has arranged 18 buses to pick these students up at KLIA and there after, send them to their respective homes in Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang and Perak,“ she said in a statement today.

Intra-zone movements in the Central Zone and from the Perak Zone to the Central Zone also took place today.

“The ministry would like to advise students to maintain good hygiene throughout the movement process to their hometowns and to comply with instructions issued by the authorities from time to time,“ she said. — Bernama