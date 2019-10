KUALA LUMPUR: Students in institutes of higher learning need to follow procedures, rules and regulations made by their universities in order to avoid chaos, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said students are free to express their views but it should be done at suitable places and should not interrupt official ceremonies.

“We have certain procedures, rules and regulations. We need to follow those rules, otherwise there will be chaos.

“They can demonstrate but there are other places to do that. Don’t disturb a proper ceremony by trying to show that you have certain views. You can show those views elsewhere,“ he told media after opening the Yayasan Sejahtera’s Community Development Fund at the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2019 Forum, here today.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on a news report that a University Malaya student, while on stage after receiving his scroll during the university’s graduation ceremony here Monday, had held up a placard calling for the university’s top official to step down over his remarks at the Malay Dignity Congress in Shah Alam recently.

However, the prime minister said the government should not interfere too much with the university in managing the institution as they are free to make their own decisions. - Bernama