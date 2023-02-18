Students probed by Nibong Tebal school for committing vandalism

NIBONG TEBAL: A secondary school here is investigating an incident where some students allegedly indulged in vandalism to mark the end of the final school term, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pic).

She said the students involved had been hauled up by the school authorities investigating the case.

“The school and District Education Office (PPD) are aware of the incident. I have spoken to PPD officers and the school authorities are continuing with their investigation.

“We will not compromise with any acts of vandalism and violence,” she told reporters at an event where the company Nationgate handed over school aid to five Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) here today.

“Firstly, the school has to call up the students involved and their parents, and they may be given counselling. This is important because what we saw (on video) should not have happened,” she added.

Two video recordings, one 28 second and the other 58 seconds long, have gone viral on social media showing several students kicking and breaking doors and chairs and damaging fans, and then having a good laugh over their acts.

Netizens have criticised the students for their behaviour, as it was not consistent with what they were taught in school.

However, Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, urged all quarters to stop sharing the videos to protect the identities of the students and school concerned.

“I hope all concerned can delete the videos (from their social media) so that we can focus on rehabilitating the students,” she said. - Bernama