KOTA KINABALU: Sabah students who are returning home after being stranded in the peninsula or Sarawak, will have to do the swab test either at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport or upon arrival in Kota Kinabalu, said Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

He said this was the procedure which has been set by the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS).

“After the swab test, the students will be allowed to return home where they will be quarantined, while those with symptoms will be admitted to a quarantine centre.

“It will not be ideal if the student has no private room and toilet and if the house is overcrowded and there are elderly people living together.

“As such, if the home situation is not suitable for isolation, the student will have to stay in a quarantine centre,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said students who return from overseas and had not been quarantined in Kuala Lumpur would have to be admitted into a centre for 14 days upon arrival in the state.

Dr Yusof said according to the latest data released by the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) the movement of students from the peninsula and Sarawak to Sabah, involved 11,653 individuals and the number from Sabah to the peninsula and Sarawak was 3,375.

“All flight tickets will be funded by KPT. Universiti Malaysia Sabah has been appointed as the Sabah Zone manager and will be responsible in seeing to the movement of students entering, exiting and travelling within the state,” he said. - Bernama