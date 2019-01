KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) hopes that the implementation of drug abuse screenings among school students will be followed by rehabilitation and prevention programmes.

Union president Kamarozaman Abdul Razak said the rehabilitation and prevention programmes should involve those who were close to the students outside schooling hours, including families and peers, as the students obtained drugs outside the school compound.

“The authorities need to play a role not only by carrying out screenings but also active in the rehabilitation and prevention efforts of the students.

“Schools have done various programmes related to drug abuse but people need to understand that we can only take action within the school compound. Out of school boundary, it is beyond our control,” he said when contacted.

On Saturday, it was revealed that a total of 1,709 of 41,741 secondary school students screened by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in 178 high-risk areas were tested positive for drugs as of October of last year.

It was also reported that most students used methamphetamine-type drugs because they were cheaper and easier to source.

Kamarozaman also believed that all parties need to find the most efficient rehabilitation and prevention methods for the students who tested positive for drugs as the schools were not adequately equipped to address the issue.

He also said collaboration between organisations such as AADK and the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was a great step to start the rehabilitation and prevention efforts. — Bernama