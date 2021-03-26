Students told to submit UPUOnline applications before March 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Those who wish to further their studies at Public Institutions of Higher Learning (IPTA) and Public Skills Training Institutes (ILKA) for the 2021/2022 academic session must complete and return the UPUOnline forms before 5pm March 31.

Higher Education Department IPTA Students Admission Division director Wahi Nordin said that as of 9 m today, a total of 180,445 UPUOnline applications had been received and those interested could apply at https://upu.mohe.gov.my.

“Applicants need not worry about their examination results. Apply now because when their results are out, UPUOnlinr will give them space to update their details.

“For example, if they were to apply for a communications programme and when they fail to fulfil the conditions, they can update their details when the actual results are known,” he said when contacted by Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme.

Wahi said that this year’s UPUOnlline application was different so as to make it easier for those who sat for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM); Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM); Asasi; Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM); matriculation; and diploma atau its equivalent after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that even without the actual results, the early information received through the UPUOnline application would facilitate their coordination for the various programmes that involved interviews.

“There is very little time left to arrange for an interview once the results are out. So we need the data. From the data, universities will undergo an evaluation process or shortlisting for the interview process,” he said. — Bernama