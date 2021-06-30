Students travelling abroad for studies can register for early vaccination via MySejahtera — Khairy

PUTRAJAYA: Students who will be furthering their studies overseas can now register for early vaccination via the MySejahtera application, said Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said a special feature had been introduced under the Helpdesk tab of the MySejahtera application to facilitate requests for early vaccination by these students.

“This new feature has been updated in the MySejahtera application and accessible by users beginning June 28.

“Applications for early vaccination will be processed within 10 days and they can check their status under the vaccination tab in the MySejahtera application after that period,” he said at a media conference today.

Khairy, who is also the Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said all applications for early vaccination must be supported with valid documents.

These documents, he said, must be presented at the vaccination centres on the day of their appointments for confirmation.

Khairy added that the introduction of the feature was to ensure the smooth management of students, who must fulfill vaccination requirements before being allowed entry into another country for the purpose of furthering or continuing their studies at their respective educational institutions.

However, he said applications for traveling overseas for the purpose of employment, medical treatment and others would still have to be submitted to permohonan@vaksincovid.gov.my.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, at the same media conference, that the Ministry of Health (MOH) would use smart devices and pulse oximeters at all Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) to enhance efficiency in monitoring Covid-19 patients placed under home surveillance order (HSO).

“The smart device is a tool to monitor patients so that they do not leave their homes or places of isolation while the pulse oximeter (known as oximeter in the market) is to measure a person’s oxygen level,” he said.

The oximeter reading, he said, would show whether the oxygen level is normal (95-100 percent) or low (below 95 percent). — Bernama