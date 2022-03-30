Students warned about plagiarism

SHAH ALAM: University lecturers have warned students against plagiarising work for their thesis.

While the lecturers privately said cases of plagiarism is as high as 80-90% in some local universities, they declined to go on record with the figures so as not to bring their institutions into disrepute.

However, other lecturers theSun spoke to said tertiary institutions took plagiarism very seriously and would act against any student involved in such an act.

UiTM Shah Alam College of Engineering Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Fahmi Hussin said: “We need to educate students on why plagiarism is wrong in the first place and how it may affect them and their institution’s reputation.

“There could be law suits which may result in monetary losses. This could lead to a decline in creative and innovative products, causing the country to lose out as well,” he told theSun.

Mohamad Fahmi said understanding plagiarism is wrong should begin at school.

“However, rather than punish the young ones (during schooling years), we should focus on rewarding the ones that are true to the values,” he said.

Mohamad Fahmi opined that any form of punishment meted out on students should be in stages so that they are given time to learn.

“Once they enroll into university, enforcement should come into play. Students should be punished if they are caught plagiarising work,” he said.

Universities, he said, must never play second fiddle when it comes to integrity.

Meanwhile, UiTM’s Faculty of Applied Sciences lecturer Dr Ismaniza Ismail said there is a fine line between borrowing and plagiarism, just like imitation and theft.

“While some students plagiarise unintentionally due to lack of understanding on the proper ways of quoting, paraphrasing and citing the source of references, many do it to get better grades and meeting deadlines to submit assignments and reports, because the short cuts are ‘acceptable’,” she said.

Ismaniza said this lack of deterrence could be instilled when some lecturers see plagiarism as a minor offence.

“As for my students, they are encouraged to submit a concise report to avoid them impressing me with 10-page plagiarised assignments, if it can only be addressed in two pages,” she said.

Universities, she said, should also put emphasis on their honour codes, by giving a high profile to commitment and honesty.

“Academics should lead by example by giving appropriate credits for their lecture notes, collaboration and ideas. When students submit a plagiarised work, rather than just subtracting marks, academics should encourage resubmission so they can learn how to do it right,” she said.

For the record, universities practise a strict no-tolerance policy on plagiarism. Students caught copying and plagiarising are usually shown the exit.

Meanwhile proof reader, Dr Thavamaran Kanesan said academic writing is built upon inspirations, adaptiveness or adoptiveness of ones existing work. Hence the name, Literature Review.

“Unless a novel particle is to be created, everything else under the roof is going to be incremental research, and hence I would not call it plagiarism,” he told theSun.

Thavamaran said plagiarism is only wrong if a student or researcher outright steals the results of another person. Then it is wrong on all accounts.

“So plagiarism is very much loosely defined and wrongly frowned upon, when the very nature of research is incremental, hence requiring content from various literature to build a case,” he said.