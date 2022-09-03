Students will not need to return Perantisiswa tablets, says PM (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: Students who receive tablets under the Perantisiswa Keluarga Malaysia initiative will not need to return the devices once they graduate, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government had decided on the matter today, following feedback received during a meeting between the Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and the Student Representative Council (MPP) held on Aug 15.

“I am happy to announce, that the government has agreed to outright grant the branded tablets to PerantiSiswa recipients,“ he said during his opening speech at the launching ceremony of the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia initiative at Dewan Agung Tuanku Cancelor (DATC), UiTM Shah Alam here.

The government had previously decided to offer the devices to eligible students studying in institutions of higher learning on a loan basis.

Perantisiswa Keluarga Malaysia is a government initiative in collaboration with selected telecommunications companies to supply tablets to B40 students.

Previously, Annuar was reported to have said about 60,000 students were expected to benefit from the initiative, and that applications opened online from April 15 to May 15 for the first phase had received approximately 100,000 applications.

Samsung branded tablets were selected for the programme in five zones, namely the Sabah and Sarawak Zone, the Northern Zone, the Central Zone, the Eastern Zone and the Southern Zone.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said the government had also agreed to extend the registration period for the Keluarga Malaysia Youth Package aimed at ensuring that more students and teenagers could get sufficient Internet access for online learning from home.

“This affordable prepaid package specifically for teenagers and students, including postgraduate students, had been introduced in October 2021, and was originally scheduled to end in October this year.

“The decision to extend this period is expected to give more teenagers and students the opportunity to subscribe to the Keluarga Malaysia Youth Package offered by mobile service providers,“ he said.

At the same event, Ismail Sabri said the government would expand the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme to campuses of higher education institutions.

He said organising the programme on campus would help reduce the burden on students.

“It is also hoped that with these initiatives from the government, we as ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, will continue to remain strong together and put aside our differences and celebrate togetherness as one big family,“ he said. - Bernama