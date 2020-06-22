Students will wear masks, teachers double as waiters and classes to be much smaller

PETALING JAYA: Schools reopen on Wednesday after a long and unprecedented break but things will not be the same again.

For a start, students will be required to wear masks, they will have to sit further apart and classes will be much smaller.

Teachers will now have to double as waiters, collecting packed food from the canteen for their students in class.

Come Wednesday, schools will reopen for Forms Five and Six students in about 3,000 secondary schools nationwide, just over three months since they were ordered to suspend lessons to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mohamad Fuad Abd Wahab, who teaches English at a secondary school in Batu Berendam, Malacca, told theSun it took teachers a week to prepare for the new norm in schooling.

At Fuad’s school, which does not have sixth formers, only Form Five students will return to school.

With more room available, classes will be split up, with a maximum of 10 students each. For instance, a class of 30 students will now be divided into three classes of 10 each.

With the split, there will be a “lead teacher” and two “assisting teachers” to teach the three classes.

“To be in sync, the lead teacher will produce a lesson plan that all three teachers will use to enable them to teach at the same speed.

“It will be challenging but with a smaller class and the students segregated by their proficiency in each subject, it will be easier,” Fuad said.

He remains unfazed by the risk of Covid-19 being spread within the school. “I believe the students will be cooperative and observe the SOP as required,” he said.

Students will have their temperature taken and recorded on arrival at school and there is a treatment room with several beds for those suspected to have Covid-19 symptoms.

When they arrive at school, the students will have to fill out a form indicating the food they prefer for the day and this will be delivered to them by their teachers. They will be required to consume their food inside the classroom.

Only two students will be allowed in the toilet at any one time.

While it is not mandatory in Fuad’s school, secondary schools in Sabah will require all students and teachers to put on face masks.